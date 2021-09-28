Juventus President made a statement on the significance of the Super League project

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli addressed the club’s investors with a statement about the significance of the European Super League project for football.

“This performance is not to paraphrase the reasons for the birth of the Super League. But this is the right opportunity to inform you that this is a new competition that aims to offer the world the best football experience ever. The Super League has three main relevance factors in order to ensure the stability of the football industry:

1) A new overall structure to control costs and promote balanced competitiveness across various competitions, contrary to what has been proposed in various contexts, including those dictated by the current “government”;

2) Firm commitment to solidarity and reciprocity;

3) Focusing on club performances in European competitions and how they contribute to the development of talent as key elements of the new concept of sports meritocracy (something that cannot be based solely on internal performance, with geopolitical and commercial considerations that must exist separately from the essence of the sport itself).

In short, it is a new meritocratic paradigm and a return to the fundamentals of cost control and transparency, with three categories of stakeholders at the heart of the project:

1) Fans who dictate the demand for the product;

2) Players who are the stars of the show – both in club and international competitions;

3) Investors who take on the entire business risk of the football industry.

This is a new paradigm that football can no longer ignore and on the basis of which constructive dialogue must resume. Everything can be taken for granted. And everything can be improved and rethought.

Football is the most popular sport in the world. Juventus, like many other clubs, has been participating in this grand spectacle for many years. Everyone who represents the club is obliged to guarantee the highest professionalism, effort and decency so that Juventus remains true to its history, ”the official Juventus website quoted Agnelli as saying.

Let us remind you that the project of the European Superleague meant the creation of one league, in which 20 European clubs would participate. Initially, participation in the Super League was confirmed by such top clubs as Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Liverpool, Manchester City , Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Later, most of the teams left the project, and only Real, Barcelona and Juventus have remained in the tournament to this day.