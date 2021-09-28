Kanye West admitted who he wants to date after divorce from Kim Kardashian

Печально известный рэпер на этот раз нацелился на “художницу”.

Kanye West is already thinking about the next relationship. A recently lonely performer in the midst of a divorce, he wants his next romance with an artist or creative person. An anonymous source explained this desire of a man by the fact that Kanye wants to communicate with the chosen one in the same language.

But his future partner will have to live up to West’s big ego. The 43-year-old rapper has repeatedly confessed how great an “artist” he considers himself to be.

“I am Michelangelo. I am Picasso. I am the greatest artist of all times and peoples without hesitation and doubt. This is not even a question, but a fact, “- said Kanye in an interview for the magazine. GQ…

Before marrying Kim Kardashian in 2014, West dated models Chanel Iman and Amber Rose. It was also rumored that he was in a relationship with a fashion model. Selitoi Ebanks, and he was also engaged to designers Alexis Pfeiffer in 2006. The couple broke up two years later.

Kardashian, on the other hand, is currently focusing on being a devoted mom, and is looking forward to the moment when she can devote herself to politics.

In January, it was rumored that Kim was dating a news commentator. Van Jones, but later it became known that it was only gossip.

“At the moment she is not dating anyone, because if that were the case, it would be a career move. Now she cannot go on dates in restaurants due to the pandemic. She can’t meet quietly, because she can’t even imagine what it might look like. “

Another source said the following: “We are talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world. She doesn’t need someone else to make her even more famous. ”

40 year old Kardashian was previously in a relationship with singer Ray G, actor Nick Cannon, American football player Reggie Bush, and was also married four years to performer Damon Thomas and 72 days was married to basketball player Chris Humphries…

In January, it became known that a divorce in the Kardashian-West couple was inevitable, and in February, the star of the show about herself filed documents, marking the beginning of the divorce process.

In the documents filed Friday, West lists the reasons for the divorce, mentioning irreconcilable differences. He also asks for joint legal and physical custody of their four children and for the termination of the right to spousal support on both sides.