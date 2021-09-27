Karpin announced the final composition of the Russian national team for the October matches

The coaching staff of the Russian national team, headed by Valery Karpin, has named the final squad for the matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament against Slovakia (October 8, Kazan, 21:45 Moscow time) and Slovenia (October 11, Maribor, 21:45 Moscow time).

Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow), Yuri Dupin (Rubin Kazan), Andrey Lunev (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar).

Defenders: Igor Diveev (CSKA Moscow), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak Moscow), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), ​​Alexey Sutormin, Dmitry Chistyakov (both Zenit St. Petersburg), Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin Kazan), Sergey Terekhov (Sochi), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor Turkey).

Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov (both Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Alexander Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev (both Zenit St. Petersburg), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta Bergamo), Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin (both – Dynamo Moscow), Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar), Denis Glushakov (Khimki), Denis Makarov (Dynamo Moscow).

Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA Moscow), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).

After six rounds, the Russian national team with 13 points is in 2nd place in Group H, behind the leading Croatia in goal difference.

A source:

RFU official website