Kim Kardashian appeared in a deaf leather balaclava Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian rocked social media by appearing in public in a black leather suit with a Balenciaga balaclava and a gray handbag.

Internet users were impressed by this outfit, as it completely hides the body and face, however, the material and silhouette are very catchy and immediately attract attention.

kimkardashian / Instagram

In this form, Kim arrived to check in at the Ritz Carlton in New York.

kimkardashian / Instagram

The appearance of the businesswoman is very reminiscent of the latest looks of rapper Kanye West, with whom she is divorcing. The musician released the long-awaited album by Dond, and he appeared in public more than once in clothes that hid his face, and also wore leather. Kardashian supports West in his work – so at the presentation of his album, she went on stage in a wedding dress, after which various sources began to talk about the possible reunion of the famous couple.

kimkardashian / Instagram

On social networks, they began to joke that Kim was portraying a character from the American Horror Story series.

Internet users decided to remember other characters, mostly villains.

For example, the creepy creatures from Stranger Things.

Or the villain from Hellboy.

@ Indigo_Starr / Twitter

They remembered both Venom and Darth Vader.