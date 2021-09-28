Kim Kardashian appeared in a deaf leather balaclava Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian rocked social media by appearing in public in a black leather suit with a Balenciaga balaclava and a gray handbag.
Internet users were impressed by this outfit, as it completely hides the body and face, however, the material and silhouette are very catchy and immediately attract attention.
In this form, Kim arrived to check in at the Ritz Carlton in New York.
The appearance of the businesswoman is very reminiscent of the latest looks of rapper Kanye West, with whom she is divorcing. The musician released the long-awaited album by Dond, and he appeared in public more than once in clothes that hid his face, and also wore leather. Kardashian supports West in his work – so at the presentation of his album, she went on stage in a wedding dress, after which various sources began to talk about the possible reunion of the famous couple.
On social networks, they began to joke that Kim was portraying a character from the American Horror Story series.
Internet users decided to remember other characters, mostly villains.
For example, the creepy creatures from Stranger Things.
Or the villain from Hellboy.
They remembered both Venom and Darth Vader.