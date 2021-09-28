Kim Kardashian brought her assistant to tears by giving her a $ 25,000 handbag

TV star Kim Kardashian made her close friend and assistant Stephanie Shepherd an expensive present for her 32nd birthday and made her cry. It is reported by Sun…

How this happened could be learned from the video that Stephanie Shepherd posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 19. It shows Kim Kardashian presenting her friend with Hermes branded orange box, which contains a black Kelly 28 bag – on Ebay its price is $ 24,999.

Seeing the gift, Stephanie Shepherd begins to cry and with the words “This is crazy” rushes to hug Kim Kardashian, to which the star wants her to carry a bag to her health and jokingly warns that not a tear should fall on the gift.

In the video, Stephanie Shepherd also admits that she was going to buy a fake expensive bag.

Instagram Story Video Stephanie Shepherd captioned, “Your loyalty and generosity to friends and family is unmatched.”

Kim Kardashian celebrated her own birthday in October 2020 on a private island, gathering close friends and provoking anger Internet users.