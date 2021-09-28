Kim Kardashian congratulated daughter North on her birthday

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – their daughter North – turned eight years old yesterday. The famous mother congratulated her first child on Instagram, published a series of archived photos and a touching post:

My first child, my North, is eight years old today! North, one day you will see all these messages printed in the books I make for you. And I so hope that you will feel love, because you bring so much love and joy into our lives! You are the funniest, most stylish and most creative person who knows exactly what he wants in life. I have never met a person like you, – wrote Kim. And she added that the photographs by Steven Klein, in which she is depicted in the image of Jacqueline Kennedy, she chose for congratulations is no coincidence.

I chose these photos for publication about North, because they remind me of our connection with North and the photographer perfectly conveyed our emotions, – added the star.

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner congratulated the eight-year-old daughter of famous parents on their pages in social networks.

Happy birthday my Norty! Thank you for being the best friend and cousin to my Penelope (daughter of Courtney), wrote Courtney.

And Kris Jenner posted a dozen photos with the birthday girl and her family, including her father, Kanye West.

Happy birthday to our lovely Norty! You, like a ray of sunshine, illuminate every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are funny, talented, smart and so creative. You are a wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I’m proud of you every day. I love you! – wrote Chris.

The girl’s father, who does not actively use social networks, has not yet begun to congratulate the girl in public. Now Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going through divorce proceedings. They separated after seven years of marriage, announcing their intention to split in February. In mid-April, while continuing to wear a wedding ring, Kanye West made an official petition in response to his wife’s statement, in which he wants to achieve joint custody of four children, and a month later, in a conversation with friends, he called Kim “the worst wife.” At the same time, Kim Kardashian touchingly congratulated her husband on his birthday, which he celebrated on June 8, and, as they write, celebrated in the company of Irina Shayk.