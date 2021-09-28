Kim Kardashian embarrassed fans with a close-up photo of the crotch

Kim Kardashian shocked her followers. Subscribers discuss the vulgar angle of her picture in a swimsuit.

40-year-old Kim Kardashian recently rested on a private island. The entire vacation instadiva filled fans with photo reports from the resort, but one of her last pictures caused general bewilderment.

The star was photographed in a tight, neon yellow swimsuit with long sleeves. And if in the first photo in the carousel Kim is looking directly at the camera, then in the second she is trying to demonstrate something different. Perhaps a manicure to match the swimsuit.

“Meet me here …” – the model mysteriously signed these frames.

Fans did not remain in debt and predictably praised the Kardashian figure and her style. “Bomb”, “Queen”, “Pretty Woman” are all the usual compliments for her blog. But for the picture, in the center of which was the bikini zone, many ridiculed the woman.

“Okay, but why was the 2nd photo posted?”, “Did you try to show the crotch?” – fans faked the Kardashians.

The criticism of Kim did not end there. Earlier, the businesswoman was criticized for the very fact that she went to the islands during a pandemic (and even with her family). In her defense, the brunette said that upon her return, the whole company passed the coronavirus tests, and then served the allotted time in quarantine.