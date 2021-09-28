Kim Kardashian first commented on her condition after the decision to divorce

According to Kim, the last year has been a period of reassessment and new revelations for her.

Socialite and Instagram queen Kim Kardashian, who is now divorcing her husband Kanye West, rarely gives interviews where she talks about personal. However, she made an exception for Good Morning Vogue.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

Despite the fact that the conversation was mainly about the finale of the family reality show “The Kardashian Family” and emotions in connection with the end of the 20-season saga, Kim also mentioned what the last year has become for her.

According to her, he turned out to be very difficult, but taught her to be grateful for simple things and appreciate the positive moments.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she spent significantly more time with her family and emphasized in an interview how important this is to her.

“I always try to look at things in a positive way. Despite the fact that it was such a difficult year, it was a time to recuperate, discover new abilities, it was an opportunity to spend a lot of time with my family. And the time that I was able to spend with my kids was invaluable. It’s definitely a positive side, “said Kardashian.

Now the divorce process of the couple, who had four children in seven years of family life, continues. Despite the fact that initially both Kim and Kanye declared their intentions to maintain a warm relationship for the sake of their offspring, it seems that the situation is developing according to a less optimistic scenario.

So, information appeared in the press that the spouses had left for a long time, and now they completely ignore each other and communicate through security guards and lawyers. West even changed his phone numbers. In turn, Kim has gone headlong into work and is working on new collections of lingerie and clothing for the home of her brand SKIMS, as well as promoting cosmetics.

Before the wedding, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement, so there are no problems in divorce. The only problem with was how to divide the time of meetings with children. Insiders report that if Kanye comes to them, then Kim simply leaves in advance, so as not to even see his still legal spouse.

As the reason for the divorce, Kardashian, who first filed the documents, indicated irreconcilable differences.