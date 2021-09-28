Kim Kardashian glows with happiness after breaking up with Kanye West. Photo!

The star is unable to hide its joy.





Kim Kardashian











The 40-year-old reality star is clearly enjoying life amid her divorce from 43-year-old Kanye West. Recently, the paparazzi caught Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles: the millionaire beamed with happiness and looked flawless in a short top and tight-fitting trousers with a snake print. The mother of four children complemented her image with high-heeled sandals and a small bag to match her shiny Maybach.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last month. Rumors of problems in celebrity relationships emerged a year ago and peaked in the summer when West unexpectedly jumped into the presidential race. Kris Jenner recently noted that her daughter is going through difficult times, but does not want to talk about it on camera yet. To complicate matters further, Kardashian and West have four heirs – 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and almost 2-year-old Psalm.

The founder of Skims has retained a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, where she now lives with her children. The paparazzi pictures show that Kim has built a mini-city for the kids. The network suggested that the star is preparing to celebrate Easter. Kanye now lives in Wyoming, in his huge ranch. According to insiders, he often sees his children, but does not speak to his wife.