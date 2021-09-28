Kim Kardashian in bikini and Yeezy sneakers hinted at reconciliation with Kanye West

Ekaterina KOVALENKO 1 February 21:24

Photo: Instagram Kim Kardashian.

American actress and fashion model Kim Kardashian showed in Instagram photo in brown bikini and white sneakers from Yeezy brand, also known as Yeezy Crocs. Under this brand, rapper Kanye West produces clothing and shoes in collaboration with Nike.

“Just chill,” Kim signed the photo.

Fans suspected that 40-year-old Kardashian made up with 43-year-old West. In January, the media spread the news that Kim had hired a divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser. The couple did not comment on the rumors of a divorce, but Kim posed for the latest photos on social networks without an engagement ring.

– I’m the only one wondering if they are together again after Yeezy? – wrote a fan in the comments.

Algae was used in the creation of the sneakers. The futuristic foam shoes were initially sold for $ 75, but are now being resold on StockX for between $ 700 and $ 1,000.





Kim Kardashian in a tie bikini. Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian.





The Yeezy resells for $ 1,088.

