Kim Kardashian: the story of the loudest robbery in Paris

In early February, a book dedicated to the loudest robbery of the century was published in France. We are talking about the events of the fall of 2016, when one of the most famous women in the world, Kim Kardashian West, was robbed in a luxurious apartment in Paris.

The author of I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian was one of the participants in the crime itself. What the book says and why the robbery of Kim Kardashian shocked the whole world – ICTV Facts tells.

Paris, Paris

Reality TV star, successful businesswoman and wife of American rapper Kanye West Kim Kardashian travels the world almost every week, but Paris has always held a special place in her life.

In many interviews, Kim said that romantic relationship with Kanye began precisely after a joint trip to Paris for Fashion Week.

However, the daring robbery of a star in one of the most expensive hotels in the capital was unexpected for everyone.

In early October 2016, Kim flew to France with her sisters to attend the most fashionable event in Europe. Kanye West stayed in the United States, where his Saint Pablo concert tour took place.

After the end of the series of shows, Kim returned to the hotel, while her sisters Kourtney and Kendall, along with security, continued the evening in one of the clubs in Paris.

The robbery took place on October 3 at 02.30 am. Kim Kardashian’s room was infiltrated a group of men in police uniforms.

At the point of a loaded gun, they forced Kim to give up all the jewelry, including the new one. Kanye’s 20-carat wedding ring worth over $ 4 million.

Later, Kim will tell you that none of the robbers spoke English, and as an interpreter, they forcibly pushed a hotel employee into the room.

– I didn’t resist. She quickly gave them all the jewelry she brought with her to Fashion Week. Then they tied me up, taped my eyes and mouth with tape. The most terrible feeling was that they would kill you now.

Robbers brought Kim tied up to the bathroom, closed the door and ran away. After that, she was able to free her hands, find the phone and call for help.

Immediately after the police documented the robbery, the Kardashian family left Paris and returned to the United States.

Over time, it will become clear that this was the largest robbery in France in the 21st century. The total cost of the stolen amounted to $ 10.8 million.

We didn’t know we were robbing a star

Younis Abbas, 67, one of the attackers, has released a book called I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian.

After 22 months behind bars, the judge released him for health reasons.

In an interview with one of the French publications, Eunice Abbas assured that at the time of the robbery, none of the men knew who Kim Kardashian was.

Braqueur de Kim Kardashian, Yunice Abbas confie: “Il ya 7 millions d’euros dans la nature” https://t.co/QjjC58pRbQ pic.twitter.com/x0FW1nGD8E – Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 4, 2021

He also specified the age of his accomplices. The youngest was 60, and the oldest was 72.

“We knew that this hotel was regularly raided by the police in search of drug dealers. Therefore, the receptionist, seeing the men in uniform, let us inside without any questions.

By the time of the arrest of the defendants in the case all of Kim Kardashian’s jewelry has been sold.

Experts point out that the history of the book quite coincides with the testimony of Kim Kardashian herself, who for a long time was accused of staging a robbery for the sake of additional hype.

In the book by Eunice Abbas apologized to Kim and admitted that their act was cruel.

“I want to apologize to Mrs. Kardashian. I regret what we did, not that I was arrested. It is always cruel to be a victim of such circumstances.

Impact of social media

Robbery in Paris became the main theme of the 13th season of the famous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Then the entire Kardashian family rallied around Kim to help her cope with the consequences of psychological trauma. Kanye West’s husband canceled concert tour amid news of attempted murder of Kim: his were hospitalized with a nervous breakdown.

The mother and sisters also took it hard that the robbery took place on the birthday of Kim’s late father, the famous lawyer Rob Kardashian.

– In the life of each of us there come moments that completely change you, and the robbery in Paris became such a moment for me. I will remember this for the rest of my life.

Thousands of social media users, as well as Kim’s famous friends, were convinced that the robbery could have been avoided. if not for her Instagram bragging. It was there that Kim showed off a massive Kanye engagement ring.

He commented on this situation quite sharply famous couturier Karl Lagerfeld, who also attended Paris Fashion Week.

– You can’t brag about your wealth, and then be surprised that there will be people who want to take it away.

Later, in one of the episodes of reality, Kim confirmed that the organizers of the robbery followed her life on social networks and knew what jewelry she brought to France.

– From now on, I never share photos or stories in real time, I wait at least a few hours.

The robbery of Kim Kardashian not only went down in French history, but also demonstrated the pernicious influence of social networks.

In the pursuit of fame, it is worth remembering that no jewelry and media influence should cost more than life.