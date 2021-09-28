Kim Kardashian’s black Met Gala dress became a Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian made a splash in the fashion world by appearing at the 2021 Met Gala in a black Balenciaga suit. The American star’s outfit has become a meme on the Internet. He has been compared to the Dementor from Harry Potter and the Faceless from the anime Spirited Away. And now, in this look, you can come to a Halloween party, and you don’t have to pay a lot of money for the brand.

Known for their sexy costumes for themed parties, Yandy has launched a Mystery Gala Guest outfit that unmistakably resembles the Kardashians. It consists of a translucent black tube dress, a sheer mesh cape, a breathable black hood all over the face, opaque tights, and long satin gloves. Unlike the original, the suit reveals the chest and shoulders, but you can feel like Kim in it.

Megan Fox appeared on the red carpet in a completely transparent dressThe movie star showed off the perfect body at the 2021 MTV VMA ceremony.

The novelty appeared on the Internet just a month before Halloween and costs only one hundred dollars. It is worth noting that this is more expensive than the costumes of sexy schoolgirls, vampires, witches and pirates in the same store.

