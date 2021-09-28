“Kraken” won a historic victory | National Hockey League

SPOKAN, Washington – Seattle Kraken scored, the fans got to their feet and roared, and Nirvana’s song “Lithium” sounded from the speakers. The fans began to sing along to the voice of Kurt Cobain.

“Yeah, yeah! Yeah, yeaaah!”

It was in Spokane, Washington, which is four hours east of Seattle. But the feeling was that you were in Seattle itself.

The Kraken can only hope that the team will achieve the same results in Seattle in the regular season. In their first preseason game in history, the Kraken beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Sunday with a 0-2 win. “Seattle” converted three majorities and threw an opponent 38-14.

“There were a lot of emotions, – said striker Ryan Donato. – We knew how great it would be to come here, given the excitement around what was happening. the level of their capabilities, things went smoothly. “

Builders are finishing the $ 1.2 billion Climate Pledge Arena, which is being built under the old KeyArena roof near the Space Needle.

The stadium will be ready by 23 October when the Kraken play their first regular season home game against the Canucks. Therefore, Seattle is playing three home preseason games at the junior league arenas in Washington state. Ticket fees will be used to develop youth hockey.

The first match took place at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, where the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League play. Most of the fans were local, and this became even more obvious when, during the performance of the US anthem, viewers announced that this was the home of not only the “brave”, but also the “Chiefs”.

At the same time, thousands of fans wore the “Kraken” uniform, or bought it on the spot and chanted “Go,” Kraken “!

Some of the viewers came from Seattle. Lexi Terhark, 45, is a season pass holder from Redmond. He flew to Spokane from Seattle in the morning and queued up to enter the stadium an hour before opening.

“Very cool,” said Terhark, who donned the No. 31 home jersey of goalkeeper Philippe Grubauer. NHL team matches. When I heard that there would be a team in Seattle, I knew it was my chance. And I just couldn’t miss the first preseason match. I had to come. “

It was a dress rehearsal for everyone. The Kraken’s entertainment team tried out personnel and materials in the same way a hockey team trained tactics.

The pre-game video used nautical and hockey motives. The main phrase was “RELEASE THE POWER”, not “RELEASE THE KRAKEN”. Though Sharon’s announcer Nyri Williams soon announced, “Spokane, are you ready to free the Kraken?”

Some of the music had its roots in Seattle. Grubauer took the team onto the ice to the song “Loyal” by the duo Odesza. Vancouver’s violations were followed by “Man in the Box” performed by Alice in Chains. And of course there was the Nirvana scoring song (Kurt Cobain is from Aberdeen, Washington).

The team’s senior vice president of gaming entertainment Johnny Greco said ahead of the game that the Kraken will try a few scoring songs during the preseason to pick one for the regular season. Let’s see. Was the first choice the obvious one? Or too obvious?

There were other funny things too. SpongeBob SquarePants addressed the fans through the video board, urging them to “MAKE NOISE”. How can you root for a team called “Kraken” and not love a character living on the bottom of the ocean?

“It was amazing, honestly,” Donato said. “It’s great to be a part of it all. Look how many Kraken sweaters are around and how fast things are going.”

The “Kraken” had three days of training camp for preparation and a morning rolling, before which they had never worked on the game in unequal compositions. And this became apparent in the first period, when the “Seattle” conceded immediately after the end of their majority, and then allowed the opponent to realize too much.

But the line-up for the game was serious. The starting lineup included Grubauer, defenders Mark Giordano and Jamie Oleksiak, as well as forwards Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle. Alternate captains were Giordano, Schwartz and defender Adam Larsson.

The first goal in the history of “Kraken” in the third minute of the second period was scored by striker Riley Sheehan, reducing the gap to 1: 2. After that, the Seattle players calmed down and played great in the majority, which was practically not coached. By the end of the day, they were smiling and throwing their shirts to the fans.

“Emotions were not ordinary today,” said coach Dave Hackstall. “But overall, the atmosphere in the locker room was working. We have a lot of work to do and today was a good step in the right direction, from which there are also some lessons to be learned.”