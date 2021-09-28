Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Pink, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes and others celebrated Daughter’s Day

This weekend in the United States celebrated Daughter’s Day. In general, such family holidays are a great opportunity to once again admire photographs from the home archives of Hollywood stars, and this day was no exception. Dozens of representatives of the music and film industry and not only shared tender congratulations on Instagram. HELLO.RU has collected footage of parents with their daughters, as well as accompanying appeals to their heirs.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Happy daughter’s day, my girls. I love that I walk this spiritual path with you. Thank you for coming into my life in three different, but so significant ways – Hilaria. Happy holiday, my three girls (no, not my daughter on the right) – Alec.

Pink

I wish you to be full of passion and determination, humor and curiosity. And one day, when I’m gone, I want you to know: you are the love of my life.

Chris Jenner

Happy Daughter’s Day, my five wonderful, beautiful, strong, loving, kind, sympathetic, funny daughters who take a special place in my life … Thank you for this amazing and magical life that we have created together, and for this precious time on this planet. I can’t imagine my life path without you. You bring me so much joy and happiness. I am grateful to God6 that he chose me as your mother. I love you more than you can imagine.

Kate Hudson

Today I can’t miss the chance to say that Rani Rose is our family’s treasure. I am so grateful that we were lucky enough to give birth to this girl. Balance is a wonderful thing.

Don Johnson

I am a happy father! I love my daughters today and every day!

Dakota and Grace Johnson

Hilary Duff

Soon you’ll be friends, that’s all.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Oh my god how I love you.

Amber Heard

Multi-tasking mom.

Alyssa Milano

Daughter’s day in our house every day. But I’ll leave a photo of Bella here anyway.

Katie Holmes

Khloe Kardashian

Me and my girls! Let’s pose!

Kim Kardashian

I know that today is Daughter’s Day, so this post is for my mom and daughters when they are in their teens. North and Chi, please be gentle with me when you are as old as I am in these pictures. Mom, I’m sorry! I remember being punished when Courtney stole your car to drive around the block, and how I got paid for it, even though I did not participate in it. So we had no choice but to take a photo in the garage. It was not my fault: I was just listening to what my older sister and friends had to say. They influenced me badly, and I was perfect, and for that I apologize.

Jenna Dewenne

This girl blows my roof off every day. Words cannot describe how proud I am that I am your mother. And can you please have lazy Sunday hugs every day?

Chrissy Teigen