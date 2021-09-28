Kvyat almost agreed on a place in Formula E

Daniil Kvyat is close to signing a contract with the Formula E team Dragon Penske. This is reported by The Race. The agreement has not yet been signed, and the final decision may be postponed until November – but the manager of the Russian Nicolas Todt is actively negotiating with the team.

Since Kvyat’s departure from F1 at the end of 2020, Formula E has been considered the most likely option for a pilot to continue his career – after all, several of Todt’s wards have already competed in this championship (including Felipe Massa, who also came to the electric tournament after completing his career in F1).

After Kvyat came to Alpine as a reserve pilot, the most logical option for Daniil’s cooperation with the Nissan e.Dams team (Nissan, Renault and Alpine are part of the same concern) – especially since this team was just about to leave one of its pilots, Oliver Rowland. But they preferred to take Maximilian Gunther, who already had experience of performances and victories in races, as his replacement. A similar situation has developed in the Venturi team (where Massa once played) – ex-series champion Lucas di Grassi became its new pilot.

However, European journalists argue that Todt himself chose not to use the first opportunity he came across, but to wait for autumn in order to explore the whole range of options (including outside Formula E). In this regard, Dragon was perfect, since, on the one hand, it needs a pilot (during last season, the team was left by Nico Muller, who had to look for a temporary replacement), and on the other hand, the team does not have a strict need to announce the contract right now.

According to rumors, Dragon initially tried to negotiate with Alex Lynn (who won one of the races with the Mahindra team during the recent season). But the Briton refused the offer, as he was close to concluding a contract with one of the automakers to participate in endurance races.

Formally, the teams must announce the composition of the pilots by December 3. At the same time, from November 29 to December 1, pre-season tests will be held on the track in Valencia. Thus, Dragon can invite several riders (including Kvyat) to these tests, and then make a final decision.

The Dragon team have been participating in the Formula E championship since the very first season, which they finished in 2nd place in the team classification. The team has two victories and about a dozen podiums (including one in the recently ended season), but each following season the team ended worse than the previous one. In the two previous seasons, the team was on the penultimate, 11th line of the standings.

