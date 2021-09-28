Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande Dont Call Me Angel – watch clip online – Poster

The song became the soundtrack for the movie “Charlie’s Angels”

Some of the most popular singers Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, who recently broke up with her husband, and Ariana Grande recorded a joint song. The girls released a joint composition and a video for it. The song, which Ariana, Miley and Lana recorded together, is the soundtrack for the new adaptation of the popular Charlie’s Angels spy saga. In the video, the girls appeared in the images of the three main characters.

In a few hours, the clip has collected more than half a million views, and fans in the comments under the video on YouTube are jubilant, because you rarely see three idols in one video.

Note that the singer Lana Del Rey gained popularity in 2011, releasing two compositions Video games and Blue jeans. Miley Cyrus is known for her flamboyant public appearances in revealing and sometimes whimsical outfits. And Ariana Grande appeared in teenage television series from Disney Channel, and later became a real idol for young people.

