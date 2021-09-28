Large crypto exchanges closed access to the Chinese: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

Major crypto exchanges have banned registrations for users from China. According to CNBC, exchanges such as Huobi and Binance have closed access to creating new accounts for Chinese clients.

The world’s leading crypto exchange Binance, founded in 2017 in the Cayman Islands, said that registration using Chinese mobile phone numbers is now blocked and the app is not available for download in the country. “Binance takes its commitments very seriously and strives to comply with local regulatory requirements wherever we operate,” a company spokesman said.

The same statement was made by one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Huobi, located in the Seychelles. The company will not only stop registering new users from mainland China, but will gradually delete existing accounts by midnight December 31, 2021.

The actions of crypto exchanges are linked to Beijing’s recent tough measures against cryptocurrencies. On September 24, the People’s Bank of China (analogous to the Central Bank) declared all digital coin transactions, including trade, illegal. The measures also affected foreign companies: now foreign exchanges are prohibited from providing services to mainland investors.

After the news appeared in the media, bitcoin fell 3.7 percent to $ 42,090.91. At the time of this writing, the most popular cryptocurrency costs $ 43,524.07.

China started the fight against cryptocurrencies in May 2021. In late June, the country’s central bank ordered companies and payment systems to stop cryptocurrency transactions, and in July, authorities banned the use of electricity for mining (digital coin production).