Legendary football referee talks about the massacre in Kutaisi

To say that Sergei Aleksandrovich Belyaev is the aksakal of the judiciary is like saying nothing. More than 300 matches in various leagues of Soviet football (not to mention the Spartakiad of the peoples of the USSR, for example, or international meetings) as an arbiter in the field or on the line are expensive in themselves. But numbers are one thing, and stories and the people behind them are another. Sergei Sanych has a bunch of tales in response to every question: you can talk to him endlessly. Although more precisely – to listen …

FROM THE DOSSIER “MK”

BELYAEV Sergey Alexandrovich. Born September 28, 1931.

Referee of the all-Union category, honorary referee in football. He was a member of the presidium and executive secretary of the All-Union Collegium of Judges, a member of the headquarters of the Komsomol Central Committee “Leather Ball”, the chairman of the Moscow city colleague of judges, the head of the organizing committee at the Fund for the Social Protection of Athletes in holding competitions for veterans, held more than a hundred tournaments in memory of Lev Yashin, Nikolai Latyshev and many other legendary people of football.

– I was born in Zhmerinka, Vinnitsa region of the Ukrainian SSR, my mother went there to give birth, to my homeland, although my parents already lived in Moscow. I was left without a father early, in 1937. They repressed. He was a communications engineer. He served in Vladivostok, then we were preparing to fight with Japan, and came under a big purge of the army leadership. They shot him in Khabarovsk on September 22, 1937, as I later read in his file. Mom never found out about it. “Ten years without the right to correspond” was the traditional answer. And then they wrote: “He died of pneumonia.”

Dad was rehabilitated in 57th. In the absence of corpus delicti.

* * *

– Mom raised me alone. Three days before the start of the war, my father’s brother took me to his place in the Urals: June is, after all, a vacation. Father’s relatives always helped, took me away for the summer. On June 22, just in time for them, we arrived there. Mom stayed in Moscow. One day, my letter essentially saved her life. She was in a bomb shelter in a nearby house. A neighbor called her home to drink tea. And I just sent a letter – and my mother replied: “I’ll stay here for a while, I’ll read it.” A bomb hit our yard …

In 1943, when the course of the war changed, my mother took me. And another life began. I graduated from the 21st vocational school, began to play football in the youth teams “Wings of the Soviets” and “Trudovye Rezervy”. He studied with the wonderful coach Viktor Sergeevich Bushuev, who seemed to be spending days and nights at the stadium. A true enthusiast, we felt like a stone wall behind him! We played, by the way, with the future Olympic champion of Melbourne-1956 Anatoly Ilyin.

One of the last matches of the USSR championship, 1981: with the captains of Torpedo and CSKA, Viktor Kruglov (right) and Alexander Tarkhanov. Photo: from the archive of Sergei Belyaev









* * *

– In the 50s, he began to judge. Various things happened, but I remember one day, when, I confess, I was terrified for my life and the lives of my colleagues.

1970 year. Kutaisi. It is decided who will be eliminated from the top league: the local Torpedo or the Tashkent Pakhtakor, which was coached by the famous Mikhail Yakushin. The excitement was such that even Valentin Granatkin, who was in charge of all Soviet football, came. In the game “Pakhtakor” outplayed the hosts, the score was already in favor of the guests – 3: 1, when at the very end of the game the referee in the field Yuri Bocharov (I was refereeing on the line) appointed a penalty kick to the gates of the Kutaisi team. He showed adherence to principles … Knowing how the events unfolded further, I can say that he could calmly and not put the point at that time. All the same, the Tashkent club won, there was nothing left until the final whistle. And here such passions flared up! Goalkeeper “Torpedo” Gogia came up and hit Bocharov in the face. Naturally, a red card. But the goalkeeper refuses to leave. The audience is boiling. Finally, a defender stood at the gate. Berador Abduraimov is going to beat. We understand that he seems to be making an agreement with the defender, so as not to score and heat up further passions. But then they did not understand each other. For Abduraimov, it was the left side, but for the Kutaisi – the right … How will he give – a goal! 4: 1. Abduraimov goes to the center, a healthy Kutaisi Shergelashvili (then after being disqualified for Rostov he still played) how he will run up to him and how he will hit!

… The final whistle. After that, the worst thing began. Cobblestones flew from the stands. Bocharov “on experience” disappeared with “Pakhtakor” in the locker room. And we, together with the second mate, stood in the center of the field, it was much more difficult to throw stones. The police barely restrain the spectators. It gets dark. I deliberately tore off the white collar from the black referee’s uniform – and jerked as hard as I could into the locker room. Then we were taken to the Volga to Samtredia, and at that time the arrived reinforcements from Lanchkhuti held back the spectators. Alas, the shooting began. There were, as far as I know, the dead. And they took us by train to Sochi, put us on a plane, and only there I realized that some stones had hit me: my back hurt.