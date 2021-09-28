Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence appeared in the first frames from the filming of “Don’t Look Up”

In the new Netflix comedy, they will play two astronomers trying to save the world.

Shot from the filming of the film “Don’t Look Up”

In the open spaces Twitter The first footage of the Netflix sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up, directed and written by Adam McKay (The Short, Power), has appeared.



The project was announced quite recently, in mid-October, and now we have received the first pictures. Although the coronavirus slowed down the production process, filming still started pretty soon, and the main stars arrived on the site. So, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence first appeared in their images for the project. Lawrence has a pierced nose, and also a completely new hairstyle – red hair and an extravagant haircut, and DiCaprio appeared with a beard and glasses:

DiCaprio and Lawrence will play two simple, far from the most successful astronomers, whose life changes dramatically at one point. One day the heroes learn that a meteorite will fall on Earth in six months. Scientists decide to warn the public about the impending threat in order to do something as soon as possible to save humanity. The couple decides to inform everyone about their find through the media, but no one believes them. Time is running out, the characters need to do something before it’s too late!

The duo is really flamboyant. But the whole cast is impressive! Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will be joined by Timothy Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Kid Cady, Tomer Sisley and Matthew Perry.

Netflix is ​​thrilled to partner with McKay. Filmmaker Scott Stuber said the director does a great job with “smart, relevant and daring” stories that reflect our culture. He added with grim irony that even if Adam McKay predicted the demise of planet Earth, Netflix would be happy to add Don’t Look Up to its collection before the end of the world.