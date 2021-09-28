Leonid Fedun proposed a number of reforms to the RFU

Owner of the Moscow “Spartak” Leonid Fedun proposed to the leadership of the RFU to reform Russian football. At a recent meeting of the RFU Board of Trustees, Fedun argued that Russia cannot be considered a big football country. The owner of “Spartak” brought several arguments in support of his thesis.

For example, based on the data provided by Fedun, a little more than 28 thousand players under 18 and about 2,700 coaches are registered in Russia. According to this indicator, the Russian Federation lags behind the leading football countries (such as Germany) by several orders of magnitude. To solve this problem, the chairman of the board of directors of Spartak proposed to increase the number of coaches to 5-6 thousand, and the number of young people who go in for football to 50 thousand.

Secondly, all the players of the Russian national football team are valued at € 178 million, while the Norwegian national team is worth € 264 million, and the best Serbian footballers are valued at € 336 million.

Thirdly, over 10 years, agency payments in Russian football have exceeded 50 billion rubles. During this time, the state and all RPL clubs spent about 25 billion on the maintenance of children’s football schools. Fedun believes that it would be correct to legislate in the contracts of football players a joint payment to the coach who raised the player.