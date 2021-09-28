Like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman! Pugacheva sexy flashed legs in jeans

At 72, Alla Pugacheva looks noticeably younger. And according to fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev, all thanks to a successful marriage. After the Prima Donna played a wedding with showman Maxim Galkin and had children – twins Harry and Lisa, she not only became noticeably prettier, but also rejuvenated. Next to her handsome husband, Alla Borisovna wants to look spectacular and attractive.

On Instagram, showman Maxim Galkin shared rare shots, capturing the Prima Donna, who arranged an impromptu defile in the garden of a mansion in the village of Gryaz near Moscow. Pugacheva in skinny skinny jeans, a denim jacket and snow-white sneakers walked around the courtyard, showing slender legs. Lacy mitts became the highlight of the singer’s image; the Prima Donna skillfully covered her hands with this accessory. By the way, Alla Pugacheva staged a fashion show in the garden to the hit from “Pretty Woman”, reminding fans of the style of Julia Roberts.

“Wow! Everything is younger and younger “,” Adorable “,” What a pretty one “,” Well spilled Julia Roberts “,” Under the hit from “Pretty Woman” ?? This is a plague “,” Allusya is only getting younger, blooming and prettier! Like a dragonfly girly “,” This gait! Bravo !! “,” Still very young, look what legs “,” A figurine – mortality! Bomb “,” Gorgeous Allusya “,” Younger! Keep it up, ”the followers write.

