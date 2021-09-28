Lisa Kudrow admitted that her son called Jennifer Aniston mom

https://ria.ru/20210514/druzya-1732204097.html

MOSCOW, May 14 – RIA Novosti. Lisa Kudrow admitted that her son Julian called Jennifer Aniston a mom. She told Conan host comedian Conan O’Brien about this, reports E! News. The actress played Phoebe Buffet in the acclaimed sitcom Friends. Aniston was her co-star on the set – she played the role of Rachel Green. Kudrow sometimes took her son with her to work. According to her, the boy was then “obsessed with Jen.” “When we were at home, she was shown on TV, and he shouted ‘Mommy,'” – recalls Kudrow. On April 7, Lisa Kudrow’s son turned 23 years old. He is the only child of the actress. Her pregnancy is reflected in the script for the fourth season of Friends – the creators had to write a storyline according to which Phoebe becomes a surrogate mother for the children of her half-brother and his wife. The actress also spoke about the upcoming Friends special. “There is footage that I have never seen before, and it really fascinated me,” says Kudrow. Friends started in 1994, 10 seasons were filmed, the last episode aired in 2004.

