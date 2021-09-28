Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard Announced in Compact Design

Logitech introduced the MX Keys Mini keyboard in a small form factor: the product is devoid of the block of numeric buttons on the right side. The novelty, according to the developer, is primarily aimed at content creators.

Wireless data exchange with a computer is used via Bluetooth Low Energy technology. The keyboard can be paired with three devices at the same time, say laptop, desktop PC and smartphone.

Implemented backlighting with automatic brightness optimization depending on the current lighting conditions. In addition, the backlight can be manually adjusted or turned off altogether.

An integrated proximity sensor activates the backlight as soon as the user raises his hands and turns it off if the person leaves the computer. This saves energy. By the way, the battery charge will last for 10 days of operation or for five months with the backlight turned off. Energy replenishment is carried out via the USB Type-C port.

The top row buttons can be used to control the multimedia player, turn on / off the microphone and perform some other actions.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is available in black, gray, pink and graphite color options. The new product can be purchased at an approximate price of US $ 100.