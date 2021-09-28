Look at the most luxurious archival stars’ outfits on the red carpet

These celebrities prefer the vintage looks of Jean Paul Gaultier, Mugler and Dior to the top news

Everything new is well forgotten old. Or if you remake this expression in relation to the brightest images of the stars on the red carpet, then the best dress is from the archival collections. The trend for vintage items has been relevant for several years: the stars and their stylists did not have enough quick access to new collections of brands, instead they turned to the archives.













Among the main fans of vintage were Kim Kardashian collecting outfits from Mugler, Azzedine Alaïa and Alexander McQueen; Rihanna , which has been increasingly seen by photographers in vintage clothing (now in a Dior coat, sometimes in a Gucci shirt), as well as Zendaya with her iconic Versace, YSL and Cardi B looks and a passion for Mugler archives.

For the past award Billboard Music Awards Priyanka Chopra wore a Dolce & Gabbana gold metal belt from the Fall / Winter 2007 collection. Addison Ray posted on her Instagram profile a new photo in which she was in a Dion Lee dress, for which the celebrity picked up Roberto Cavalli sandals from the personal collection of her stylist Low Roach.

We’ve picked 10 of the most iconic celebrity looks in archival fashion brands on the red carpet that have eclipsed the looks from the new collections.

Julia Roberts in Valentino

Julia Roberts in Valentino at the Academy Awards, 2001

Despite the fact that the appeal of stars to the archives of fashion houses has been a phenomenon of the last few years, some stars have had a weakness for items with history for a long time. Julia Roberts was one of the first to gain access to the coveted archives – in 2001 at the Oscar awards ceremony, the actress climbed for a gold statuette in a vintage Valentino dress.

Cardi B in Mugler



Cardi B at Mugler on the Grammy red carpet, 2019

The rap singer has a fondness for the brand’s archival outfits. And for her, Mugler made an exception: Cardi became the second woman to whom the brand provided valuable exhibits. Before her, only Beyonce in the video for the song Sweet Dreams wore a vintage Mugler. Cardi B wore a luxurious dress from the 1995 collection to the Grammy red carpet in 2019. Then, by the way, she received the award for the best rap album from the experts of the competition, and a flurry of praise for the most spectacular outfit from all those who are not indifferent to fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Valentino

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Valentino at the 2019 Emmy Awards

The actress wowed everyone by walking out in a minimalist Valentino dress on the Emmy red carpet last year. Not everyone then guessed that this dress was from the 1963 collection, because it looked as modern and relevant as possible.

FKA Twigs in Jean Paul Gaultier



FKA Twigs at Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2020 NME Awards

Most celebrities adore Jean-Paul Gaultier. The designer’s archival items – multicolored figure dresses, tops, jumpsuits and coats – are worn by Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, FKA Twigs and Cardi B.

Jennifer Aniston in Dior



Jennifer Aniston wearing Dior at the 2020 SAG Awards

We will not tire of remembering this look of Jennifer and the day she and Brad Pitt reunited on the red carpet. S AG Awards 2020 , even if only for a few minutes. In front of photographers, celebrities posed in a white Christian Dior dress from the times of John Galliano. Aniston has long found her outfit in the vintage boutique Lily et Cie in Los Angeles, and the dress has taken pride of place in the personal collection of the celebrity.

Margot Robbie in Chanel



Margot Robbie at Chanel on the Oscar red carpet, 2020

The status of a Chanel ambassador opens many doors, including the archives of the iconic fashion house. Margot’s black Oscar dress was inspired by the look of Claudia Schiffer from the 1994 Chanel show and created especially for the VIP client, and therefore it is unique.

Natalie Portman in Dior

Natalie Portman in Dior on the Oscar red carpet, 2012

The envoy of the French Fashion House shone at the 2012 Oscars in a red Christian Dior dress of the 54th. The dress was provided to the actress by reseller Rare Vintage, who later sold it for $ 50,000.

Lily Aldridge in Gucci



Lily Aldridge wearing Gucci at Vanity Fair party, 2020

The model was fortunate enough to wear one of Tom Ford’s legendary creations for Gucci – a white one-shoulder dress with cut-outs at the waist from the Fall / Winter 2004 line. In a luxurious look, the star posed on the red carpet of Vanity Fair last year.

Kim Kardashian in Alexander McQueen



Kim Kardashian wearing Alexander McQueen at Vanity Fair party, 2020

At the same event, Kim attracted attention to herself – the star dressed in the legendary Alexander McQueen dress of 2003. Interestingly, the outfit, which critics call one of the main fashion creations of the 21st century, was created in only 2 copies, one of which is kept in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The second Kim donated the Lily et Cie boutique (the same one where Jennifer Aniston found her Dior treasure).

Zendaya in Yves Saint Laurent



Zendaya at Yves Saint Laurent at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, 2021

Zendaya never tires of emphasizing his status as a modern fashion icon and idol of the younger generation. The actress uses popularity for good, for example, drawing attention to the problems of black women in the industry. So, at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where the star was awarded one of the awards, Zendaya wore a Yves Saint Laurent suit from the 1982 couture collection, which formerly belonged to Eunice Walker Johnson, an American business woman, founder of the Ebony Fashion Fair. The set was kept in the personal collection of stylist Zendai Low Roach.