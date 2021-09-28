Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s first day at university: photos and comments of Angelina Jolie about separation from her son

Angelina Jolie / Maddox Jolie-Pitt

18-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt began his studies at South Korean Yense University. A few days ago, 44-year-old Angelina Jolie brought her eldest son to Seoul, where he began his independent life. In the spring it became known that Maddox wanted to get an education at the Faculty of Bioengineering. And last Monday I started my studies.



In the network appeared footage taken on the territory of the university. The adopted son of a Hollywood star settled in a hostel and has already met many of his classmates. Still, the arrival of the young man caused a stir in the student environment: Maddox’s mother was surrounded by his peers. Later, Angelina Jolie told reporters about how she felt parting with her son. The actress could not hold back her tears. According to her, Maddox’s brothers and sisters also very emotionally escorted him to South Korea.

We said goodbye very beautifully. When it was time to go to the airport, some of the children jumped into the car … It can be seen that they love each other. Looking at how they show sincere feelings without my prompts, it becomes clear that they will always be with each other, – said Angelina.



When asked whether she herself stopped crying from separation from her son, the actress replied in the negative.

No … God, I embarrassed all the children with my terrible cry. I put on oversized sunglasses. Never turned around six times to wave at the airport before. Maddox didn’t leave because he knew that I would turn around and wave my hand to him. He felt it and did not leave, – added Jolie.

Leaving her son in Seoul, the actress returned home to Los Angeles.