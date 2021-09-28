Man City will win the Sheikh Derby again, Zenit will finally win the Champions League and Chelsea will deal with Juve – 09/28/2021

A source: Reuters

Shakhtar – Inter

Forecast: draw for 4.30.

Shakhtar sensationally lost to Sheriff in the 1st round of the Champions League. For that defeat, the Pitmen apologized beautifully, defeating Dianmo Kiev in the Ukrainian Super Cup match. Then they defeated Veres in the championship – 4: 1. It seems that de Dzerby is in control, and the meeting with Inter will be superprincipled for him. The Italian champion scores a lot, the forwards duo Dzeko – Lautaro proved to be quite effective. At the same time, in the last five matches, the Nerazzurri are sure to concede. Atalanta scored twice this weekend, but the attack saved Inter from defeat. We will not be surprised by the effective draw here either.

PSG – Manchester City

Forecast: Manchester City win and total under 3.5 in 3.60.

In the spring, Manchester City beat the French twice in the Champions League semi-finals. On paper, PSG have grown stronger, inviting Messi, Ramos, Hakimi and several other stars. But so far it turns out that with Leo the team has become even more unbalanced. If the three Mbappe – Messi – Neymar do not want to work out in defense, then the rest have a hard time. With Brugge there was only a 1: 1 draw. Although France has enough class: 8 wins out of 8. Man City are now on the move, Guardiola finally lifted Tuchel’s curse by beating Chelsea 1-0. The “townspeople” have no problems with the attack, everyone can score, from Grilish to de Bruyne, everything is calm in defense too. We are waiting for the victory from the favorite in this battle.

Zenit – Malmo

Forecast:Zenit will win and both will score in 3.30.

The most important match for Zenit. If you do not beat the Swedes at home, then Semak’s team again shines the last place in the group. The champion of Russia is gaining shape, recently, with the direct participation of Dziuba, Rubin and Wings were beaten. The forward scored three goals and earned a decisive penalty (albeit dubious). In form and Malcolm with Claudinho, and Wendel with Barrios – these legionnaires must have their say in the Champions League. Azmun also recovered from his injury. Malmö, on the other hand, will play in a relaxed manner, nothing is pressing on him. The team were in the Champions League in 2014 and 2015, both times they scored three points and finished 4th. Zenit needs to play to its strength, and then Semak’s European critics will subside for a while.

Juventus v Chelsea

Forecast: Chelsea win and total under 2.5 in 3.40.

Juventus finally won Serie A last week 3-2 with La Spezia and Sampdoria, but lost both Dybala and Morata to injury. Now you will have to rely on Keane and Kulusevski in the attack. Allegri still hasn’t adjusted the team to his principles of play, so Juve will have a hard time with the current champion of the Champions League. Yes, Chelsea have just lost to Man City, but such matches are rare for Londoners under Tuhel. Just this defeat can shake up the team, plus for Lukaku the return to Italy will clearly become an additional motivation. Most likely, we will see the classic “choke” match “Chelsea”, which will completely control the game and win with a small score.

Also in this round you need to predict the outcomes of the following matches:

Football. Champions League. Borussia D – Sporting.

Football. Champions League. Milan – Atlético.

Football. Champions League. Porto v Liverpool.

Football. Champions League. RB Leipzig – Club Brugge.

Football. Champions League. Atalanta – Young Boys.

Football. Champions League. Benfica – Barcelona.

Football. Champions League. Wolfsburg – Sevilla.

Football. Champions League. Manchester United – Villarreal.

Football. Champions League. RB Salzburg – Lille.

