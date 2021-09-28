Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy removed from FIFA 22 over rape charges

EA has removed Manchester City FC defender Benjamin Mendy from FIFA 22 over multiple rape charges. However, the Defender Card is still available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Mehndi’s trial will take place on January 24, 2022 – based on its results, it will be clear whether the player will return to the football simulator. The player’s lawyer will file a petition asking to withdraw the charges due to lack of evidence. Before the trial, Mendy is in custody and is not currently listed in the Manchester City club.

Between October 2020 and August 2021, the player was charged with four episodes of rape and various harassment.

FIFA 22 will release on October 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, but Ultimate Edition buyers are already playing, as are EA Play subscribers. Football simulator pre-orders are open to all platforms.

EA has sent the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 on sale – it includes the game, many virtual bonuses and early access to the full version of the football simulator. The official release will take place on Friday, October 1st.