A list of licensed songs for a superhero 3rd person action game has leaked online Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Square enix and Eidos montreal… This eclectic yet immersive soundtrack includes famous artists such as Rick Astley, Iron Maiden, Bonnie Tyler, Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Rainbow, Wham, A-Ha, Blondie, Blue Oyster Cult and a few others. Also, a fictional group called Star-Lord, created by the developers specifically for the game, has several songs on the list. Here’s a complete list:
- I Ran (So Far Away) – Flock of Seagulls
- Take on me – A-Ha
- Turn up the radio – Autograph
- White Wedding – Billy Idol
- Call me – Blondie
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Don’t worry be happy – Bobby McFerrin
- Holding out for a hero – Bonnie Tyler
- I’ll Tumble 4 Ya – Culture Club
- Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) – Def Leppard
- The final countdown – Europe
- Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- Cars – Gary Numan
- Every 1’s A Winner – Hot Chocolate
- Where eagles dare – Iron Maiden
- Bad reputation – Joan Jett
- I love it loud – Kiss
- Turn me loose – Loverboy
- Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe
- Hangin ‘Tough – New Kids On The Block
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar
- Since You Been Gone – Rainbow
- Never gonna give you up – Rick Astley
- The warrior – Scandal ft. Patty smyth
- Love song – Simple Minds
- Tainted love – Soft Cell
- We Built This City – Starship
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears
- We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister
- Everybody Have Fun Tonight – Wang Chung
- Wake me up before you go-go – Wham!
- Zero To Hero – Star-Lord
- Space Riders (With No Names) – Star-Lord
- Ghost – Star-Lord
- Watch me shine – Star-Lord
- We’re Here – Star-Lord
- All For One – Star-Lord
- No guts no glory – Star-Lord
- Solar skies – Star-Lord
- The darkness inside – Star-Lord
The songs of the fictional band Star-Lord are taken from the Space Riders album. They will be played during important missions to further enhance the gameplay and keep the adrenaline pumping.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is slated for release on October 26 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The cloud version for Nintendo Switch will be released on the same day.