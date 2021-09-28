©

A list of licensed songs for a superhero 3rd person action game has leaked online Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Square enix and Eidos montreal… This eclectic yet immersive soundtrack includes famous artists such as Rick Astley, Iron Maiden, Bonnie Tyler, Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Rainbow, Wham, A-Ha, Blondie, Blue Oyster Cult and a few others. Also, a fictional group called Star-Lord, created by the developers specifically for the game, has several songs on the list. Here’s a complete list:

I Ran (So Far Away) – Flock of Seagulls

– Flock of Seagulls Take on me – A-Ha

Turn up the radio – Autograph

White Wedding – Billy Idol

Call me – Blondie

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Don’t worry be happy – Bobby McFerrin

Holding out for a hero – Bonnie Tyler

I’ll Tumble 4 Ya – Culture Club

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) – Def Leppard

The final countdown – Europe

Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Cars – Gary Numan

Every 1’s A Winner – Hot Chocolate

Where eagles dare – Iron Maiden

Bad reputation – Joan Jett

I love it loud – Kiss

Turn me loose – Loverboy

Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe

Hangin ‘Tough – New Kids On The Block

Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar

Since You Been Gone – Rainbow

Never gonna give you up – Rick Astley

The warrior – Scandal ft. Patty smyth

Love song – Simple Minds

Tainted love – Soft Cell

We Built This City – Starship

Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears

We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister

Everybody Have Fun Tonight – Wang Chung

Wake me up before you go-go – Wham!

Zero To Hero – Star-Lord

Space Riders (With No Names) – Star-Lord

Ghost – Star-Lord

Watch me shine – Star-Lord

We’re Here – Star-Lord

All For One – Star-Lord

No guts no glory – Star-Lord

Solar skies – Star-Lord

The darkness inside – Star-Lord

The songs of the fictional band Star-Lord are taken from the Space Riders album. They will be played during important missions to further enhance the gameplay and keep the adrenaline pumping.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is slated for release on October 26 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The cloud version for Nintendo Switch will be released on the same day.