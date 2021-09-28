Microsoft revives the legendary messenger, which has been consistently “killed” before





Microsoft is planning a massive redesign of Skype, adding new features to its desktop and mobile versions. She’s also going to improve the performance of Skype for Android by an incredible 2000%. At the same time, Microsoft has been systematically destroying Skype for years – it stops supporting the classic and corporate versions of the messenger and is actively promoting its direct competitor – Teams.

Renovation for Skype

Microsoft is preparing an update to its messenger Skype, which it bought in 2011. According to The Verge, this will not be another run-of-the-mill update that just slightly modernizes Skype, but a global update that even includes a redesign.

Microsoft has posted several teaser images that clearly demonstrate what Skype will become after installing the upcoming update. The developers also want to significantly improve the performance of the messenger, especially its version for Android, although the PC version should also start to work faster and more stable.

The main change awaiting Skype is a redesigned video calling mode. Apparently, Microsoft is betting on it because the coronavirus pandemic has made its own adjustments to the work of many companies and accounting institutions, and now meetings, lectures, lessons and ordinary workdays are now increasingly held in video conferencing mode.

This is how Skype will look after the update

When exactly it is worth waiting for the release of the updated Skype, Microsoft has not yet specified. Perhaps the latest version of the messenger will be released on October 5, 2021 along with Windows 11 and Office 2021. It is also possible that Microsoft will not add all the new options in one release and distribute them among several updates.

Video in a new way

Skype video calling will get new themes and styles. This will give users who work or study remotely the opportunity to get even more creative about hiding the clutter and unmade bed in the background from the interlocutors.

In addition, after the update, the messenger will show on one screen all participants in the video conference, including those who have not activated the camera. This will allow you to always be aware of who is currently connected to the conversation. Participants in this mode will be placed on the grid.

Grid of conference participants in the new Skype

Another innovation will be the “Together” mode. It’s not new to competing services, but it’s still not available on Skype. Its activation will allow you to transfer all conference participants into a single virtual space.

Interface and performance

After the update, the Skype interface will be designed in the Fluent Design style. This is a full-fledged design philosophy that Microsoft has been gradually introducing into its products since 2017, but still cannot completely transition to it.

In general, Fluent Design simplifies the visual design of programs without compromising their style and beauty. In the case of Skype, Microsoft is preparing new colorful skins with gradient effects, improved sidebar on mobile devices and other embellishments.

Skype can be colored to your liking

In terms of performance, Microsoft intends to improve this figure by more than 2000% in the case of the version of Skype for Android, writes The Verge. This will affect some “key scenarios”, and it is not yet clear how Microsoft is going to achieve such an impressive increase.

With the desktop version, everything is ten times more modest in this regard. Its productivity will increase by only 30%.

Microsoft is also committed to supporting all browsers in future changes to Skype. “We believe that Skype should be uninterrupted, accessible and reliable no matter what browser or device the user uses, so we are adding support for all browsers,” the developers said.

Skype 360 ​​degrees

Among other upcoming changes in Skype, The Verge specialists have highlighted the new TwinCam feature. Microsoft has not yet explained its practical benefits, and it remains unclear how it can be applied in video conferencing mode.

Mobile Skype will learn to use all cameras at the same time

TwinCam allows you to broadcast video simultaneously from the front and main cameras of your mobile device, smartphone or tablet during a call. This feature will be added to Skype in the next few months.

How Microsoft killed Skype

The Skype messenger itself has existed since August 2003. Programmers from Estonia were directly involved in its development. Ahti Heinla (Ahti Heinla), Priit Kazesalu (Priit Kasesalu) and Jaan Tallinn (Jaan Tallinn). They are known primarily for their KaZaA file hosting service, which was popular at the beginning of the 21st century.

Microsoft bought Skype in May 2011. It has long been one of the most popular means of online communication, offering voice and even video communication, while other services only allowed text-only communication.

At the end of September 2021, the messenger has lost its former popularity. According to Statista, it is not even included in the top 6 most common services of this kind.

During the first five years of its ownership of Skype, the software corporation has continually improved it, adding new useful features. That all changed in 2016 when work began on Skype 8 – essentially a completely new program with the same name.

The developers have radically changed the design and the entire logic of interaction with the messenger. The debut of the final version of Skype with a new interface took place in June 2017 and primarily concerned mobile devices. Microsoft was instantly hit with enormous waves of criticism. The dissatisfaction of users was not appeased, and in the end Microsoft had to admit that the redesign of Skype was, to put it mildly, a failure.

In early autumn 2018, Microsoft announced the next changes in the design of the messenger, including in its desktop version. By that time, all versions of Skype with the index 7.x, released before Skype 8, were referred to by users as Skype Classic.

In February 2019, Microsoft announced the complete discontinuation of all versions of Skype Classic loved by millions of users. In particular, all users of Skype Classic with version 7.4 index were faced with a choice – upgrade to Skype 8.x and start getting used to the new interface, or stop using the service and log out.

Skype Classic interface

Taking a break for “covid” 2020, in 2021 Microsoft began to destroy Skype with a vengeance. It started in May 2021 by releasing a free version of its corporate messenger Teams, adapted for personal use. It has all the basic functions of the “older” modification, including group calls, that is, in fact, it is a more functional alternative to Skype. What’s more, the free version of Teams works with the same account that you use to sign in to Skype.

At the end of June 2021, Microsoft announced a new desktop OS, Windows 11, which comes with Teams built-in messenger. This means that users no longer need to install additional programs, including Skype, for text, voice and video communication.

The next step in getting rid of Skype was the end of support for the online version of the corporate messenger Skype for Business, an analogue of Teams. This happened in early August 2021. Skype for Business is a kind of offshoot of regular Skype, aimed at corporate clients. The messenger started working in March 2015. If you look at it, Skype for Business is just a redesigned Lync, the previous business messenger of the corporation, the last update of which was released in 2012.