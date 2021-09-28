Microsoft will redesign Skype again, add new features and improve performance

Over the past years, Microsoft has very often updated the design of Skype, but this does not prevent the company from doing it again. The Redmond-based company has shared plans to launch an all-new one, “improved, fast, stable and modern»Version of Skype. Microsoft said it is listening to user feedback and will begin making changes to modernize the service in the next few months.

The key element of Skype, which Microsoft calls the call phase, gets the most attention. The grid that is displayed during a call will soon display tiles for all users on the call, whether they have video streaming enabled or not. Microsoft will also add new themes for this screen and will allow you to choose between presenter-focused view, grid view, large gallery, Together mode, and more. The design of the application will be done in the style of Fluent Design.

However, the changes will affect not only the design of the application, but also the functionality. The Skype team says it will improve the performance of the Android version of the application by more than 2000% in “key scenarios.” The productivity of the desktop version of the program, according to Microsoft, will increase by 30%. Among other things, the TwinCam mode, which allows you to broadcast video simultaneously from the front and rear cameras of your smartphone during a call. This feature will become available in the coming months.

Microsoft has also committed to supporting all browsers in future Skype updates to ensure the service runs on as many devices and platforms as possible.