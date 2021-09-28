MicroStrategy increased its investment in bitcoin by $ 240 million :: RBC.Crypto

The largest cryptocurrency holder among public companies now owns 114 thousand BTC, the value of which exceeds $ 5 billion.The market capitalization of Microstrategy itself is $ 6 billion

The largest cryptocurrency holder among public companies – MicroStrategy has increased its investments in bitcoin. The software developer purchased 5,050 bitcoins for $ 242.9 million at an average price of $ 48,000 per digital coin. About this on Twitter reported MicroStrategy CEO Michael Sailor.

As of September 12, the company owns 114 thousand bitcoins, the purchase of which was spent $ 3.16 billion.The average cost of one bitcoin is $ 27.7 thousand.The market value of the first cryptocurrency owned by MicroStrategy exceeds $ 5 billion (according to the current exchange rate at 16:20 MSC September 13). At the same time, the market capitalization of the company itself is $ 6 billion.

Last time MicroStrategy invested to bitcoin at the end of August. Then the company bought a cryptocurrency for $ 177 million. The head of the company, Michael Sailor, is an active supporter of the first cryptocurrency. He said that bitcoin will become the main store of value for the 21st century, and called the tightening of regulation of mining and crypto trading in China a trillion dollar mistake.

