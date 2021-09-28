Mila Kunis attended Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about children

Mila Kunis

Yesterday, 38-year-old Mila Kunis co-hosted 63-year-old Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The stars chose almost identical outfits: they wore dark jackets and trousers and white shirts and sneakers.

DeGeneres did not miss the opportunity to ask Mila about the sensational and highly debated recognition of the actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher that they do not bathe their children, six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Demetrius, not every day. Now this topic, it seems, will haunt the couple for a long time. Kunis had to explain his methods of upbringing yesterday as well.

It was on Dax Shepard’s podcast. Once the conversation turned to the habit of taking a bath, and then we began to talk about how we all do not bathe our children very often or wash ourselves. For example, I take a shower every day, but I don’t wash my head every day. I don’t see the need for this

– said Kunis.



Mila Kunis and Ellen DeGeneres

After that, the actress added that she plans to bathe the children every day, but sometimes she is absent-minded, so her plans do not always come true.

I wake up every day and think, “Today I will bathe the children.” And then it’s time to go to bed, and I forgot to feed them,

She added.

The actress also noted that her children often come into contact with water – whether it be a pool or a sprinkler, and said that when she and her family were at home on self-isolation due to the coronavirus, her children and her husband regularly skipped baths, and that was normal.

Who takes a shower at all? We do not leave the house. Who cares?

– she remembered about isolation.

After that, Mila joked that she probably just aggravated the situation.

I don’t think this story has started to sound any better. Feel like it’ll take a different turn

– she said.

To which Ellen jokingly added:

Yes, because you added to everything else that you forget to feed the children!

Then Kunis, obviously realizing that now she would be criticized for this too, tried to justify herself.

Guys, I feed my children!

– she said.

I must say that, despite the fact that after the recognition of the spouses, many of their upbringing methods were criticized, they treated her with humor and even recorded a funny video in the bathroom. In it, Mila and Ashton joke that the natural oils on the bodies of children will wash off, and bathing them for the fourth time in a week is too much.