Mila Kunis made new statements

This summer, the features of the upbringing of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were discussed on the Web. The star couple shocked the public with statements that they did not wash their children. Then, because of this, a real scandal erupted: Ashton Kutcher was even trolled because of this during an interview on TV. Now Mila herself decided to comment.

Photo: @aplusk

The day before, the actress became a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The presenter did not miss the opportunity to ask Mila about her sensational admission that they do not bathe their children every day. This time, Kunis decided to put all the points in this “stupid” question once and for all.

“It was on Dax Shepard’s podcast. Once the conversation turned to the habit of taking a bath, and then we began to talk about how we all do not often bathe our children or wash ourselves. For example, I take a shower every day, but I don’t wash my head every day. I do not see the need for this, ”the actress admitted.

Mila Kunis with her daughter photo: legion-media

After that Mila also noted that she does not plan to bathe the children every day, because sometimes she gets too tired: “I wake up every day and think that today I will definitely bathe the children,” but then it’s time to go to bed, and I I understand that I forgot to feed them, ”she added.

Photo: legion-media.ru

At the end, the actress said that now this story can “take a different turn”, to which Helen answered her: “Yes, because to everything else you added that you forget to feed the children!”

Photo: @aplusk

We will remind, Mila Kunis is in a relationship with Ashton Kutcher. The couple met on the set of The 70s Show in 1998, but they only started dating in 2012. Together they are raising a son, Demetrius, and a daughter, Whitet.