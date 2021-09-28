Milan – Atlético. Forecast and bet for 2.10 / Football predictions

Milan will play at home against Atlético in the 2nd round of the Champions League group stage. The match will take place on September 28, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. Milan – Atlético: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Milan”

The Milanese intend to fight for the Scudetto this season. However, in the Champions League, he will fight for his prestige.

In his last match of the Italian championship “Milan” won. Rossoneri outplayed La Spezia (1: 2) on the road, with one of the goals in the asset Daniele Maldini…

The team takes 1st place in its championship. She has 16 points, and the gap from the nearest pursuer is minimal.

Alas, will not appear on the field again Zlatan Ibrahimovic… In addition to the legendary Swede, Tjemu Bakayoko, Alessandro Florenzi and Rade Krunich will not take part in this meeting.

Atlético

Madrid did not start well in the Champions League. At home, the “mattress” got hold of only a dry draw with “Porto”.

But the team did not start so confidently in their championship. In the last round Atlético lost the minimum to Alaves.

3rd place in Example – not a failure, but the team is trying to repeat the success of the past season. That’s just, Atlético’s attack this season scores very strained (9 goals).

Even Luis Suarez scored only three times in 7 matches Examples. Midfielder Angel Correa has the same amount.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on Atlético for 2.45, for a draw for 3.20, and at Milan – for 2.90…

The hosts are good at attacking, but the Rossoneri are not very stable yet …

Atletico in the last matches is experiencing difficulties with implementation, and will certainly try to solve them in this meeting.

In a duel between teams that love and know how to attack, several goals will be scored at once. Our forecast and bid – Total over 2.5 with odds 2.10…