Milan – Atletico Madrid: preview (28.09.2021)

The Italian grand returned to the league arena and in the first match after a long pause, together with Liverpool, gave one of the best matches of the tour. “Atletico” for the main European club trophy has long been more their own than “Milan”. The participation of “mattresses” in the playoffs has already become commonplace, but this season the draw gave them a very unpleasant surprise already at the group stage.

Key points

Milan

1. The long-awaited return to the Champions League is a real test of strength for Milan.

It is unlikely that the fans of the Italian club were happy with the draw. For a triumphant return to at least one of the 16 best clubs in Europe, “Rosoneri” will have to sweat a lot. Liverpool have already shown their superiority over Milan, Atlético was initially quoted higher, even Porto now have more Champions League experience than Milan, and even to beat the Portuguese will have to work hard.

On the other hand, no one promised Milan an easy life, during the time that the Rosoneri vegetated in Italy and failed over and over again, the rest of the football world has gone ahead and it is a very difficult task to catch up with it. Successful performance in the Champions League will be a kind of litmus test of the long-term restructuring of Milan and its results. Nominally, “Milan” does not have many chances to qualify from the group, but everything is only in their hands and the opportunity to prove that we are wrong, too.

2. A classic fusion of experience and youth, Milan does not shine with big names, but has a well-coordinated team.

Stefano Pioli does not have first-class stars, there are enough solid players in the line-up, but there are not so many really bright personalities. If we compare “Milan” with the same “Liverpool” and “Atlético”, then it is significantly inferior to them in this regard. The main star of “Rosoneri” left the team in the summer as a free agent and is now whining on the PSG bench, but Mike Menyan at the start of the season plays in such a way that we will very soon forget Donnarumma. The current “Milan” is a team of experienced veterans, bright, but not stellar youth and strong middle peasants who do not fall below their level. It is difficult to expect serious achievements from such a team, but it can solve some tasks, such as leaving the group.

Atletico Madrid

1. On the eve of Atletico got its first defeat of the season, losing to an outsider.

For a very important match, Atletico is not in the best condition. Over the weekend, Simeone’s team managed to lose their first match of the season. They did not expect an easy walk from the exit to “Alaves”, but still the Basques were in last place in the standings and did not have a single victory in their assets. “Atlético” corrected it and he himself did not look the best way – lack of thought and pressure in the attack, idle possession of the ball. “Mattress makers” have never looked like the reigning champion, who missed an early goal from an outsider, and indeed at the start they miss a lot.

2. Antoine Griezmann – eight matches without effective action, the return of the star is not yet triumphant.

If Rodrigo De Paul became the most expensive and the most promising transfer of this summer at Atlético, Antoine Griezmann was the loudest and most unexpected. For many years, the Frenchman was the main star of “mattress” and after his departure, not one of the club’s players could not grow to the status that Antoine had. Against the backdrop of the problems of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​there was little speculation that with Griezmann, “mattress” could become the new main dominant force in Spain, but so far it does not work out. It does not work out precisely with Griezmann, who is still only a faded shadow of himself. It seemed that Antoine showed his worst form in “Barcelona”, where he could not fully become his own, but this season it is even worse. Three games for Barcelona, ​​five for Atlético and not a single effective action, and the game is frankly lousy. Antoine has not even become an unconditional starter in a club that previously could not have been imagined without him, and at such a pace it will not be easy for him to gain the trust of the coach and the fans.

3. Rodrigo De Paul knows how to upset Milan, last season he upset Rosoneri twice.

The Argentine midfielder, who just moved to Atlético from Udinese for 35 million euros in the summer, has not yet fully mastered Diego Simeone’s team, but his experience will be very useful in the reporting match. Rodrigo has had many and at times successful encounters with Milan in Serie A, he knows the team very well and Milan know to be feared. Last season, the ex-leader of “Udinese” twice faced the “Rosoneri” and twice upset them, in one of the matches De Paul scored himself, and in the other gave an assist. Repeat at least one of these moments and Rodrigo will be one step closer to the status of one of the leaders of Atlético.

Lineups and tactics

22 Hermoso Canseco 21 Ferreira Carrasco

“Milan” is quietly dealing with the infirmary and problems, if before the match with “Liverpool” we focused on the fact that the Italians have problems with attack, but now only the absence of Ibra, who, due to his age, no longer plays in “Milan” the role that used to be. The potential loss of Simon Kier could be a much bigger problem, but, judging by the latest news, the Dane managed to recover. “Milan” is unlikely to leave the usual 4-2-3-1, without serious problems with the composition, Stefano Pioli will not risk it.

Atlético can not count on Savic and Lemar, but neither of them can be called a tragic loss. Compared to last season, Atlético has practically no changes, the same 3-5-2 formation, the same people in the leading roles, only Rodrigo De Paul was added to the midfield and Griezmann jumps out as a substitute. There is no point in describing Atlético’s style of play, you all know it, and Diego Simeone stands by his philosophy to the end.

Statistics of the last ten matches

Trend betting

AC Milan have won five of their seven games this season and have a 100% win at home – three out of three. Italians are in good shape and W1 goes with odds of 3.06…

We all know the style of Atlético and their penchant for grassroots play, especially in European competition. Now “mattress covers” are on a series of seven TM2.5 in a row in the Champions League and try to “dry” Milan, this option is estimated at 1.77…

Forecast Soccer365.ru

09/28/2021 21:00

“Atlético” at the beginning of the season did not show a single really strong match, all the victories are minimal and gained over teams that are clearly lower in class. With all three serious opponents that the Spaniards caught in the new season, Atlético drew, and the cherry on the cake was a weak-willed defeat at Alaves. “Mattress covers” are clearly not in the best shape and it is better not to expect anything from them. Of the obvious advantages over an opponent at this stage, the guests have only experience and a coach. Milan have a confident victory over Lazio, a battered Juve and Liverpool, and several confident victories over outsiders. In terms of the names of the players and the achievements of recent years, the Rosoneri are clearly inferior to their rivals, but at the moment they are playing no worse, they give the result and should not lose at home. You can even aim for more, but Milan’s victory is still a very risky option.

Forecast: 1-0