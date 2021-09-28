Millie Bobby Brown posted a photo with her daughter Angelina Jolie in support of anti-racist protests

Millie Bobby Brown and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

The United States has been swept by a wave of anti-racist protests after the death of black George Floyd – a 46-year-old man passed away in Minneapolis a few days ago. Floyd allegedly refused to comply with the police’s request to leave the car and resisted them. Having twisted George and handcuffed him, the policeman pinned Floyd to the ground, after which the detainee lost consciousness.

Many show business stars supported the people who took to the streets after this story. 16-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown also did not stay away from anti-racist actions, but expressed solidarity with the protesters with the help of a reminder of friendship.



Millie Bobby Brown and Zahara Jolie-Pitt



Photo from Instagram Millie Bobby Brown





The Stranger Things star posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the black adopted daughter of 44-year-old Angelina Jolie, 15-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and added the tag #BlackLivesMatter (#BlackLivesMatter). In the frame, Millie and Zakhara are holding hands during one of the walks.

The young actress struck up a friendship with all of Angelina and Brad’s children last year, and since then, the paparazzi have repeatedly witnessed teenage friendships.



Millie Bobby Brown



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Maddox

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram footage