Many different old electronic devices will no longer be able to connect to many sites on September 30th due to the expiring digital life equine IdenTrust DST Root CA X3 certificate, which was used to sign certificates issued by Let’s Encrypt. The problem can affect millions of gadgets around the world.

Cross-signing has ensured that systems can trust Let’s Encrypt certificates on a wide range of devices, operating systems and browsers while integrating Let’s Encrypt’s own root certificate into root certificate stores. However, the new ISRG Root X1 Intermediate Certificate does not cover many other legacy systems. For example, after the DST Root CA X3 is deprecated, Let’s Encrypt certificates will no longer be accepted in many firmwares and operating systems. To ensure that Let’s Encrypt certificates are trusted, you will need to manually add ISRG Root X1 to the root certificate store.

MacBook laptops based on macOS 10.12.0 and older, iPhones and iPads that are not able to upgrade to at least iOS 10, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles with firmware older than 5.00, as well as Nintendo 3DS, old smart -TVs and IoT devices used in the home network.

Also, connection problems can be observed on any gadget that requires a secure connection to a specific server. Some devices will lose access to the same streaming services, such as Netflix. Problems can arise with postal services and banking clients.

At risk are also: users of devices based on Android 2.3.6 and older, systems based on Windows XP Service Pack 2 (SP3 must be installed), OpenSSL clients version 1.0.2 and older, Ubuntu versions lower than 16.04, Debian 8 and older, Java 8 below version 8u141, Java 7 below version 7u151, NSS below 3.26. Users of older distributions based on OpenSSL 1.0.2 are offered three workarounds to solve the problem: