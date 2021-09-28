More than half of Americans are willing to receive payment in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. | Blockchain24

To find out how Americans view cryptocurrencies as a form of workplace compensation, research firm Skynova spoke with over 1,000 working professionals, including 797 employees and 205 managers.

Skynova provides billing software for small businesses, and to gauge both interest and experience with the new form of compensation, the company’s survey included 46.9% of respondents who already received cryptocurrency as compensation, and 53.9% respondents who did not receive.

Most employees are interested

65.5% of employees answered that they would be at least to some extent willing to receive compensation in cryptocurrency, and just over 28% even classified themselves as “very willing”.

Employee demographics have become an important factor as the survey found 63% of millennials view cryptocurrency compensation as a privilege.

Less than 10% rated the idea that their employers are starting to offer wages in cryptocurrency as “very bad”.

Nearly a third of respondents said they would quit their current job to take up another offering cryptocurrency compensation, although if their current employer started doing so, 42.2% would quit.

This attitude suggests that employees are more willing to seek new forms of compensation on their own, rather than impose them on them.

When asked what cryptocurrency they would like to see on their salary, the majority of working Americans (74.3%) sided with Bitcoin (BTC), followed by Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

According to the survey, the main benefit of getting a cryptocurrency is the belief that it is the future of the currency, while other commonly perceived benefits of cryptocurrency compensation include the potential for financial gain and income diversification.

The main disadvantages of compensation in cryptocurrency were market volatility, the possibility of financial losses, and limited recognition.

Most hiring managers are ready

More than 200 respondents were managers making frequent hiring and compensation decisions.

Since over 77% of hiring managers said they are at least somewhat willing to compensate their employees for cryptocurrency, these executives are more likely to sign a cryptocurrency check than employees.

When it comes to hiring, crypto has also played an important role, with 48.3% of hiring employees reporting that they are typically looking for cryptocurrency experience.

When selecting potential candidates, managers of both small and large companies often looked for experience with cryptocurrencies, while medium-sized companies with 50 to 249 employees actually looked for such experience more often than not.