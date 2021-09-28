MSI unveils all-in-one LSS MEG CoreLiquid S with integrated 2.4-inch display

MSI has announced the all-in-one MEG CoreLiquid S liquid cooling systems (LSS): the family includes the S280 and S360 models with a radiator of 280 and 360 mm, respectively.

The youngest of the two new products is endowed with a pair of 140 mm fans, the rotation speed of which ranges from 0 to 1800 rpm. An air flow is created with a volume of up to 140 cubic meters per hour. The noise level does not exceed 24.9 dBA, and the static pressure reaches 2.2 mm water column.

The MEG CoreLiquid S360 model, in turn, is equipped with three 120 mm fans with an impeller speed from 0 to 2000 rpm. The maximum air flow is 95 cubic meters per hour. The noise level is declared at around 22.7 dBA, and the static pressure is up to 2.21 mm water column.

The new fans are equipped with a hydrodynamic bearing and a nine-bladed impeller. The declared service life is 50 thousand hours.

The systems water block features a 2.4-inch information display. It can display data about the current state, in particular, temperature and fan speed. In addition, some images may be displayed.

Devices are compatible with AMD AM4 / FM2 + / FM2 / FM1 / AM3 + / AM3 / AM2 + / AM2 / SocketTR4 / sTRX4 / SP3 processors, as well as Intel LGA 1150/1151/1155/1156/1200/1700/2011 / 2011-3 chips / 2066. The price was not disclosed.