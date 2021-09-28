Natalie Portman presented a new fruity-floral version of Miss Dior perfume

Miss Dior is an iconic perfume and one of the most popular fragrances of the French house, which was launched back in 1947. Then it was presented simultaneously with the first collection of the brand’s clothing, as Christian Dior understood that to complete the image, every woman needs a perfume. The history of the fragrance has been going on for over 70 years, the fragrance was regularly updated, and now Dior has decided to release another version. It was created by the chief perfumer of the French brand François Demachy. The aromatic cocktail is based on notes of centifolia rose, peach, apricot, iris, peony and sandalwood from the island of Sri Lanka.

The face of Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, as before, is the actress Natalie Portman. For several years now she has embodied this delicate and sensual perfume. The shooting of the new ad campaign took place in Australia. Portman tried on a delicate look with casual styling and a scarf with a floral print on her head. “It is an iconic brand and also has an incredible sense of family. There is so much handicraft in it“, – said the star about these shootings.

First of all, the new version of Miss Dior will appear on the official website of the brand – on August 23, in perfume stores it should be expected no earlier than September 1.

Photo source: Dior

