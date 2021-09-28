Naughty Dog Reveals “All-New Content” on The Last of Us – It Turns Out to be a Soundtrack | news

Naughty Dog has made several announcements in honor of the Day The last of us“. In addition to merch, the studio showed the promised “completely new content” on the universe – it turned out to be an album of soundtracks not previously released.

Instead of the anticipated announcement of the Fractions online mode, the company introduced The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities. It includes cover versions of tracks from The Last of Us Part II and compositions not included in the game. Two of the five tracks feature the voice of Troy Baker – he voiced Joel, and three more you can hear Ashley Johnson – the voice of Ellie. The album is now streaming and a physical vinyl pre-order is now open on Mondoshop.

On September 26, a pandemic began in the world of The Last of Us, which almost destroyed humanity. In reality, on this day, the developers hold various events for the The Last of Us community. The holiday was originally called Outbreak Day, but in 2020 it was renamed The Last of Us Day. Naughty Dog said the old name was inappropriate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.