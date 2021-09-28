Netflix has announced the second part of Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Rumors about the second part of Murder Mystery have been officially confirmed. Fans of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s creativity are definitely in awe of the news.

After all, first of all, this comedy detective film, which has fascinated many, made the list of the most popular on Netflix in 2019. Secondly, the actors will return to their roles, promising even more exciting journeys, but fewer murders.

The Tudum online event also showed a video conversation between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, where they intrigue with the sequel to the detective and tell about a more engaging storyline. They were joined by David Spade and the video was pretty funny. This was reported by Screen Rant.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Announce Murder Mystery 2 from Netflix: Watch a Funny Video

The plot of the Murder Mystery

At the center of history – Jennifer and Adam – a spouse who went to Europe on a romantic trip. On the way, they met a rich man who immediately invites them to spend time together on the private yacht of an elderly rich man. However, everything will not turn out to be as simple and cloudless as they imagined. While on vacation, the billionaire owner is killed. The first suspects for the police are Nick and Audrey, who are unfamiliar to him, played by Hollywood actors.

Interesting. The shooting of the first film took place in Italy. The picture was released in 2019 and collected over 31 million views.

Murder Mystery 2019 / Photo from Kinorium

What is known about the second part of the detective

The sequel will be directed by Jeremy Garelik… He will finalize the script that James Vanderbilt wrote. We will learn about the plot and other actors later.

The filming process will take place in the Caribbean and in Paris. Netflix plans to show the movie in 2022.

Murder Mystery 2019: Watch the Trailer