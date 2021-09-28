New IIHF head condemned Ukrainian hockey player for racist behavior – 09/27/2021

Kremenchuk defeated Donbass on Sunday with a score of 3: 2. At the 36th minute of the match, Deniskin received a disciplinary penalty and was sent off from the court until the end of the game for a racist gesture towards American Jaylen Smerek. Deniskin peeled an invisible banana in front of the dark-skinned Donbass hockey player and pretended to eat it.

“The IIHF condemns the actions of Andrey Deniskin in the strongest terms. There is no place in our sport and society for such an openly racist and unsportsmanlike gesture. This is a direct attack on the ideals and values ​​of our game, and we will ensure that all necessary investigations into ethical violations are carried out to ensure that such behavior is properly punished, ”the IIHF press office said in a statement.

After the game, the Ukrainian Hockey Federation announced that it would submit this incident to the disciplinary committee. Deniskin himself made a public apology for his act.