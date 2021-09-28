New World: release date and release, MMORPG, MMORPG, system requirements, trailer, gameplay

What you need to know about New World – the new big MMORPG

Today, September 28, after a series of transfers, a new MMORPG from Amazon finally came out – New world… Why has this day become an important event for fans of the genre?

It’s simple: nowadays the MMO market consists of:

World of warcraft , with which many have already had time to get fed up;

, with which many have already had time to get fed up; accountant simulator EVE Online ;

; rapidly gaining popularity Final fantasy xiv ;

; innumerable Korean representatives of the genre. The latter lure passers-by with tons of grind and pretty girls in short dresses (they are over 300 years old in lore, so everything is in order).

Amid all this, the new western MMORPG feels like a breath of fresh air. True, Amazon Game Studios still has a trail of failed releases. Nobody really believes in them – but this time, it looks like something worthy will come out.

What is New World about?

We will not go into the details of the setting and mythology – briefly about the main thing. There is an island Aeternum – it is divided into zones, each of which belongs to the city. Three factions (Marauders, Syndicate and Covenant) fight for control of the territories.

Players will have to go through a small (by MMO standards) training, after which it will be possible to swear allegiance to one of the parties. For completing factional quests, you can receive items of equipment, which differ only in skins. Choose the side that looks the coolest to you, and go!

Oh yes, there is also the “power of the island” and the “curse”. The latter will supply you with PvE content. Local “evil evil”, a threat in the face of which people will have to postpone PvP feuds for a while.

By the way, if you want, you can not participate in PvP activities at all, but we warn you: firstly, you will miss a ton of fun, because massive battles are the main feature of the game. Secondly, pumping will be much slower than that of PvP devotees. But this is many times safer.

Choosing a faction does not oblige you to play for a particular race or class. Moreover, there is only one race in the game – people, and classes, in the classical sense of the word, are absent.

No, they are still there, it is just that they are assigned by the stat points. That is, the more points you put into strength, the more damage your two-handed ax does. When creating a character at the very beginning of the adventure, as in many other games, there is no need to choose focus. Active abilities are determined by the branch of pumping a particular gun.

In simple terms: the more you use the gun, the more she likes you

If you decide to run with a sword, invest in strength and dexterity. If you chose a staff of fire or an ice glove, you will have to pump intelligence.

Fun fact: Originally New World was supposed to be a survival game, it was only during the development process that Amazon decided to make it an MMORPG. What does it mean? The resource extraction system, crafting and all interfaces are made on the principle of survivors – simple, visual and very convenient.

The only thing that the project can alienate the domestic player with is the lack of localization. The game was translated into Spanish, Italian, French, German and even Polish … but Russian-speaking players, alas, will have to stock up on a dictionary or wait for the translation from folk craftsmen to come out.

How to download New World? Where can I buy?

New World was released only on the PC, and the developers allegedly did not even consider the possibility of porting the game to the console.

Physical copies with a beautiful box and a map of the game world inside can still be purchased on Amazon itself, however, you will have to pay 1137 rubles for delivery to Russia. In addition, the disc will not be in the box – after the purchase, the key for activation on Steam will be sent to the mail.

Expedition video – local dungeons

System Requirements New World

Minimum:

OS – Windows 10.

Processor – Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200.

Video card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 280

RAM – 8 gigabytes.

Disk space – 50 gigabytes.

Recommended:

OS – Windows 10.

Processor – Intel Core i7-2600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400.

Video card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 390X.

RAM – 16 gigabytes.

Disk space – 50 gigabytes.