Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA – 0: 2, CSKA won their third victory in a row, September 27, 2021

The victory over Nizhny Kerzhakov is the third in a row.

CSKA players enjoy Berezutsky and have had a very successful week. Is the Europa League waiting?

Imperceptibly and in places ridiculous, like a goal Baktiyora Zainutdinova, CSKA climbed to the top of the standings and produced the most successful streak since Olichawhen the army team scored three victories in a row.





A comical goal in the RPL. CSKA footballer scored the fifth point in the fall

Then it was “Rotor”, “Arsenal” and half-dead “Tambov”. This time the result is more textured and more convincing. And it lies not only in victories, but also in positive stories surrounding the team now.

1. Victory in the derby over Spartak, the miracle goal of Zabolotny and the returned cult of Anton, who was compared to the statue of the Savior in Rio and dressed in all sorts of uniforms up to PSG.

2. Cup defeat of the deadliest club in the country – Izhevsk “Zenit” from FNL-2 lost nine matches out of nine and received 0: 4 from CSKA. For the army team – a confident away victory, the first official clean sheet of the goalkeeper Torop, high-spirited youth in the squad and just a pleasant trip for the fans.

We played on Thursday at 15:15 local time, because the stadium is not equipped with lighting.

After such a match and after such a victory – just a smile and an appropriate phrase about “working on”.

3. Confident guest victory over Nizhny Novgorod by Alexander Kerzhakov, who defeated Spartak and Dynamo in Moscow. Second in a row in the championship. 2: 0. And access to the coastal zone to the European cups (16 points, like the fourth in the Krasnodar table).

Also from the good news this week:

• Since early August 19-year-old Vladislav Yakovlev has played in every match. I came out against Nizhny at the start, was remembered for his courage and creativity, with two successful rims (albeit with seven lost single combats). There are more and more students in CSKA. Pleasantly? Pleasantly.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

• CSKA has one more irreplaceable player. Akinfeev and Mario were joined by the main attacking footballer – Edzhuke. Against Nizhny, he made four successful dribbles, created three chances and delivered accurate passes (in all respects – the best). Scoring to the fifth point of Zainutdinov is his job; and definitely the most memorable pass of Chidi’s career.

Ejuke sharpens and moves the attack when Chalov is silent and Zabolotny is recovering.

• Young coach Alexei Berezutsky is on site. According to the Championship, players trust him and enjoy training.

Ahead is an important check from Krasnodar Goncharenko. And new, no longer intermediate conclusions, when the density of the table settles and it becomes clear what exactly CSKA is ready for.

Is it a team to fight just for European competition, is it aimed at the Europa League or something more?