Nokia Purebook S14 Slim Laptop with Intel Chip and Windows 11 Unveiled

Debuted the Nokia Purebook S14 laptop, equipped with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels. The novelty will ship with the Windows 11 operating system out of the box.

The laptop is equipped with an eleventh generation Intel Core i5 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics accelerator. The amount of RAM can be 8 or 16 GB. The NVMe SSD capacity is 512GB in both cases. Additionally, you can install a microSD flash card.

It is noted that the laptop screen occupies 82% of the lid area. Your device is equipped with a webcam, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless adapters, and a backlit keyboard.

The range of available interfaces includes USB Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI connector for outputting images to an external monitor or TV, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop weighs approximately 1.4 kg.

The Nokia Purebook S14 will go on sale in early October. Priced around $ 770 for the base configuration.