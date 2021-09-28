Oleg Znarok is the most unfortunate person of the year. In six months he was given a ride twice with an appointment

Znarok stayed as the head coach of the Russian national team for only five days. Something similar has already happened to him this year – at Dynamo Moscow.

58 year old Oleg Znarok is one of the most titled coaches in the history of Russian hockey. Behind the specialist’s shoulders is a victory with the Russian national team at the 2018 Olympic Games, as well as three titles of the Gagarin Cup winner, moreover, won with two different clubs – Dynamo Moscow (2012, 2013) and SKA (2017). Oleg Valerievich also led the Russian national team to victory at the 2014 World Cup. However, in 2021, Znarka can be safely called the most unfortunate person of the year.

The failures of the honored coach began with the departure of his “Spartak” from the Gagarin Cup. In the first round of the KHL playoffs, the red and whites lost to CSKA (0-4), after which Znarok left the position of head coach. However, a much stronger disappointment awaited the Olympic champion. His former club, Dynamo Moscow, was incredibly interested in the services of the vacated coach.





The znarok remains the most successful coach of Dynamo in the history of the KHL to this day. And the return of the coach to the camp of the blue and white lay on the surface, because since Znarka’s departure from Dynamo in 2014, the Moscow club has not achieved a single title, not counting bronze medals in 2020 and victories in preseason tournaments. On April 5, the specialist flew to Moscow for the final part of negotiations with the top management of Dynamo. The same evening, information appeared that the negotiations were successful – and Znark was offered to sign a two-year contract.

It seemed that the Olympic champion and three-time Gagarin Cup winner had already found a new job after leaving Spartak. But the next day, an information bomb exploded – at the last moment, the Dynamo management vetoed the conclusion of a contract with the coach. According to my information, the specialist was informed about the final decision by phone when he was in one of the hotels in the capital awaiting the visit of the general director of Dynamo to conclude a contract. In the camp of blue and white, they changed their minds and made a bet on Alexey Kudashov…





Having lost his newly found job, Znarok went to Latvia, where he spent his vacation surrounded by his family. At the end of August, Oleg Valerievich, on an informal basis, joined the coaching staff of the Latvian national team, which was conducting the home selection stage for the 2022 Olympic Games. The Latvian team on the coaching bridge was led by his longtime assistant Harijs Vitolins, and Znarok himself, with an earpiece in his ear, was sitting in the stands of the “Arena-Riga”. From the top, the specialist prompted his faithful companion – and such an alliance brought success to the Latvian national team – the team won the coveted ticket to Beijing.

Znarok and Vitolinsh were supposed to go to the capital of China on parallel courses. In early September, information appeared that Oleg Valerievich should, in one capacity or another, enter the coaching staff of the Russian national team at the main four-year tournament. And last Friday the president of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak said in plain text that Znarok will be the head coach of our national team in Beijing. Everything? May the coach be congratulated on the appointment? This is exactly what many Russian hockey players did, including the captain of the Moscow Dynamo Vadim Shipachev…

“Oleg Valerievich won the Olympics and the World Championship. He is a fine fellow, I wish him only the best of luck. We have a good relationship, I wrote to him and congratulated him on this event. He now has plenty of work to do, and after the rest he will see plenty of hockey, ”Shipachev said in an exclusive interview with the“ Championship ”columnist Pavel Panyshev.





But it is not for nothing that they say: “History repeats itself twice: the first time in the form of a tragedy, the second – in the form of a farce.” On the eve of the Tretyak came to a press approach at the Museum of Hockey and, with a blue eye, told reporters that she had not announced any appointment of the Znarka of the Russian Hockey Federation. In all fairness, FHR did not really announce a contract with Oleg Valerievich, and Tretyak in St. Petersburg lobbied the ground for the possible appointment of a coach. Znark’s candidacy did not suit certain forces in Russian hockey, and the appointment was canceled. And this morning there was official information that the FHR expert council recommended to appoint to the post of head coach Alexey Zhamnov…

The same Zhamnov who assisted Znarka during the 2016 World Cup, the 2018 Olympics and in the spring playoffs in Spartak. As for Znark himself, in just six months, in almost the same way, he first lost his post of head coach at Dynamo Moscow, and then in the Russian national team.

Yes, formally he got the position of a consultant in the national team. But it seems that in this way the FHR is simply trying to save face in relations with the coach. The position of a consultant is so formal that it is still occupied by Kudashov, who is now completely immersed in the affairs of his Dynamo.