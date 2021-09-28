Oleksandr Usyk – about politicians criticizing Ukrainian athletes for taking photos with Russians: “They are a little sick.” Sport-Express

World heavyweight boxing champion Alexander Usik, during a press conference, shared his opinion about politicians criticizing Ukrainian athletes for taking photos with Russians.

– Why do you think the Ukrainian government gives itself the right to criticize and literally summon athletes to the carpet who take photos with representatives of Russia, but do not see the need to broadcast the top-1 fight of the Ukrainian boxer on at least one TV channel? And what do you think, on which resource did the president watch your fight?

– I don’t know on which TV channel the president watched my fight. Does the power have the right to criticize … But do they criticize me? This is all hype, people are infected with hype, they want to be talked about, to be heard. I understand what you are talking about, but I do not want to advertise these people in any way. They are a little sick, what can you do. I don’t know why they didn’t show the fight. If I worked in this area, I would say that with broadcast. It seems to me that private sporting events do not belong to the state. If some representatives of the authorities were very fond of this business, they could organize it. I don’t know .. I’m just not competent in this matter, now I’ll say something, then they will say: “Oh, what heresy I have grunted”.

On September 25, Alexander Usik defeated Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision to become the world heavyweight champion in four titles.

At the Tokyo Olympics Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh took a joint photo with the Russian Olympic champion-2020 Maria Lasitskene… Many Ukrainian politicians and users took this post on Instagram negatively.