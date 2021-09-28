Outriders authors will create smaller-scale games – Igromania

Polish business group People can fly announced the approval of a new strategy for its development. Creators Bulletstorm and Painkiller published its provisions back in November last year, before the release of the action movie Outriders… Now they have been updated taking into account the current situation.

The People Can Fly group is going to expand its portfolio, adding, in addition to high-budget games, projects with a shorter lead time, a smaller budget and scale, but nevertheless of a similar level of quality.

The company will create games in new genres for itself. To this end, she is considering buying or taking over new studios, primarily those working in genres other than shooters and action RPGs. Currently, the business group includes seven studios.

The goal of the new strategy will be to secure the position of the People Can Fly business group as one of the leading independent game studios in the world. Starting in 2024, the company intends to release new games every year, both independently and in collaboration with third-party publishers.

However, the company will clearly be wary of contracts with publishers. In mid-August, the creators of Outriders said they still hadn’t made a profit on the game’s sales from Square enix, although the release of the shooter took place on April 1.