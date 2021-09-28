Ovechkin showed the newcomer his signature throw

But the young goalkeeper of the “Washington Capitals” Garin Bjurklund, having conceded a goal from Ovechkin in training on Saturday, suggested that he stay after class.

Do you want Alexander Ovechkin to practice his signature touch-on throw on you?

Bjurklund, drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round under the number 179 in 2020, entered the team’s training camp for the first time and announced that he wanted to gain full experience at these training sessions, and only then return to his Western Youth Hockey League (ZHL ), where he plays for Medicine Hat.

Dealing with Ovechkin’s one-touch throws from the left throw-in circle was part of the goalkeeper’s compulsory program.

“He hit me in a touchdown from there in practice,” Bjurklund said on Monday. “And when (Zach) Fukali replaced me, I drove up to Ovi and said,“ Would you like to work on the shot after practice? You are the best sniper in the world. Help me get better. ”After training, he tapped my shin guards and said,“ So you want this? Five throws. “I replied:” Throw as much as you want. “

Tweet from @ChirpinDMV: The Captain clapping one timers from the office at the end of practice # ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/DSrdsauOkf

Usually in training, Ovechkin does not throw in touch on the Capitals goalkeepers, fearing to injure them.

“I think he understands how strong and dangerous his shot is and doesn’t want his teammate to get hurt,” former Washington goalkeeper Braden Holtby said in 2019.

However, Bjurklund was delighted to experience the shot that helped Ovechkin climb to sixth place in NHL history, with 730 goals scored by the Capitals leader. The left winger also ranks second in history for power goals (269), five accurate shots behind Dave Andreychuk’s record (274). He scored 109 of them with a one-touch throw from the left throw-in circle.

“Before coming here, I really wanted to know what his shot really was,” said Bjurklund, who won ten wins (one to zero) in the ZHL last season, having suffered seven defeats in regulation time and one in extra time, missing on average per game. 2.6 goals (KN) and parrying 92.1% of shots (RP). “Not many goalkeepers can boast that they have experienced Ovechkin’s one-touch shot.”

And so Ovechkin got into the left circle of the throw-in and began to shoot.

“He ended up hitting 15 or 20 shots,” Bjurklund said. “His shot is stronger than it looks when you see him on TV.”

But Bjurklund parried most of them.

“I had a handicap – I knew what he would do, where to expect the shot,” the goalkeeper said. “But in the game everything will be different. , now that I am older I will have something to tell. “

After completing the throws, Ovechkin rolled up to Bjurklund and patted him on the pads.

“He said, ‘Well done,” Bjurklund says. “These are simple words, but they mean a lot. It’s funny. He doesn’t usually work on the shot after practice, so I appreciate that he stayed and worked with me.”